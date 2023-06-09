DeZURIK Workers Vote to Approve New Contract, Ending Strike

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Striking workers at DeZURIK in Sartell will be heading back to work after ratifying a new, three-year contract Friday.

The Local Lodge 623 of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers have been on strike since Sunday night after vetoing the previous offer. The work stoppage came about over wages and benefits concerns but also issues over some management practices.

DeZURIk President and CEO Bryan Burns issued a statement announcing the agreement. Burns says full production resumes at the Sartell plant on Sunday evening.

Calls to the union business representative were not immediately returned.

