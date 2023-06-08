DeZURIK Workers Union to Vote on Latest Contract Offer

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A tentative agreement has been reached in the contract impasse between DeZURIk and its machinists' union.

Union business manager Andrew Peltier says members will be voting on the final tentative agreement Friday.

Members of Local Lodge 623 of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers went on strike Sunday night after rejecting the previous three-year contract offer.

Peltier says along with wages and benefits concerns, the membership has issues with some management practices.

Details of the tentative contract will become available after the votes have been counted.

