Devin R. Nylund, 52, Wyoming, Minnesota

May 23, 1970 - December 5, 2022

Celebration of life will be at a later date for Devin R. Nylund, age 52, who passed away Monday at his home.

Devin was born May 23, 1970 in Denver, CO to Duane & Karen (Anderson) Nylund. He lived in St. Cloud and then for the past 26 years in Wyoming, MN. Devin married Christine Thompson on March 4, 2005 in Wyoming, MN. He worked in retail throughout his life. Devin enjoyed monster jams, movies, rock & metal music, and crime shows. He played guitar and loved to sing, and was a member of many bands in his lifetime. Devin was loving, had a great sense of humor, and was proud of his family and his music.

Survivors include his wife, Christine; children, Christian and Kellie;

step-daughter, Katelynn; brother, Darin; step-father, John; step-siblings, Marie, JoAnne, and John Jr.; and niece, Logan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Delwyn.