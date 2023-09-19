Detour Scheduled for Hwy 23 South Gap in Kandiyohi County

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- The Highway 23 South Gap project between Paynesville and New London will have a new, temporary detour that drivers will need to be aware of.

Crews will be installing a temporary culvert to divert water from Long Lake's outlet around a new box culvert that's being installed.

Highway 23 will be closed from Kandiyohi County Road 31 to Kandiyohi County Road 2.

Traffic will be rerouted starting Monday and continuing through October 6th. The detour route will be via County Road 31 and County Road 2 where it connects to the main detour which is still in place.

