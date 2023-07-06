JOLIE OLIE'S SWEET SHOPPE IN ST. JOE

I recently saw a story about a new business going into the former location of Jolie Olie's Sweet Shoppe in St. Joseph. If you aren't familiar with Jolie' Olie's Sweet Shoppe in St. Joe, they are a custom dessert shoppe that will create anything you ask them to. Owner Jo Wood loves to bake and says that doing so is 'The Sweetest Job Ever!'

GREAT NEWS!

The good news is that Jolie's Olies' is alive and well. They posted delicious treats on their Facebook page right before the 4th of July holiday, and in April posted the following message:

Dear valued Jolie Olie’s customers,

We have some exciting news to share with you all! After careful consideration, we have decided to close our physical location in St Joe this Saturday, April 29th and focus on custom cake and cupcake orders through our website: jolieolies.com. We will also be featuring a selection of our sweets at pop-up shop locations in the area.

We want to express our sincerest gratitude to all of you who have supported us through the last year. Your patronage and loyalty have meant everything to us, and we would not have been able to reach this point without you.

We are thrilled to continue providing our delicious and high-quality baked goods through our new channels, and we hope that you will join us on this new journey. We promise to bring the same level of care and attention to every order, ensuring that you receive the same delightful experience that you have come to expect from Jolie Olie’s.

Our new website will be launching soon, making it easier than ever to place orders for our delicious custom or signature cakes and cupcakes by the dozen. We can't wait to share our new website with you, so stay tuned for more details!

Jolane and Team

POP-UP LOCATIONS THIS SUMMER~

I spoke to Jo this morning, and she reminded me to tell everyone about the great pop-up locations throughout the summer. Right now they will be featured at Woodfire Wednesdays at Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center in St. Joe. You can get their original delicious creations on-site, as well as place orders while you are there.

JOLIE OLIE'S WILL COME TO YOUR LOCATION TOO

Speaking of Pop-ups, if you would like Jolie Olie's to come to your summertime event, or location, give Jo a call! She'd be happy to share her creations with your customers. Visit her on Facebook or by going to Jolie Olie's Sweet Shoppe website page.

