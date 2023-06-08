Desperate Plea: Asking Landlords To Free Family of Trapped Squirrels in St. Cloud

PLEASE FREE THE SQUIRRELS

A family of squirrels has been reportedly trapped inside the soffit of a vacant rental property located on 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The hole in which they entered has been boarded over. The squirrels had apparently used this hole as their home before the hole had been covered.

Unfortunately, once property management was contacted and informed that the animals were trapped, a layer of wire mesh was added over the boards covering the hole, to ensure the squirrels would have no way to escape.

MOTHER SQUIRREL BEHAVIOR

The video below shows a squirrel frantically trying to chew her way in. This behavior is common in mother squirrels when they are separated from their babies.

According to an article from Peta.org:

Peta/Youtube

The trapped squirrels could be freed if the property owners will allow it, and they can use other means to keep the squirrels from returning. The squirrels have been trapped for days and are in desperate need of being free, or they will die.

Squirrels will vacate on their own by using humane deterrents like strobe lights or by introducing loud radios into the soffit. Once they leave, the necessary repairs can be made to the property so they cannot re-enter.

Peta is urging anyone who wants to try and help save these animals, to contact the following:

Richard Thienes

Landlord

Apex Properties LLC

Nederickson50@yahoo.com

320-980-1661

Property Manager

Ralphie’s Real Estate Company LLC

greggiejr@msn.com

320-980-5713

Click HERE to see the PETA ACTION ALERT.

