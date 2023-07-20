Morrison County Deputy Discharged from St. Cloud Hospital

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Morrison County Sheriff's Deputy who was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at a music festival has been released from the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Brady Pundsack was discharged from St. Cloud Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies were involved in a police escort from the St. Cloud hospital to his home.

Pundsack had successful neck surgery on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night outside of Pierz Freedom Fest.

A GoFundMe page set up for the Albany area native had raised over $14,000 as of Thursday evening.

