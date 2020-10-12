Deputies Respond to Incident at St. Augusta School

ST. AUGUSTA -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the St. Mary's Help of Christians School in St. Augusta on Thursday.

Captain Jon Lentz says the incident was at about noon. He says it ended up being more of a medical issue with the woman involved being diabetic.

A caller mentioned that the woman's friend might have a weapon, but no weapon was ever found.

The woman was taken to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance.

During the incident, the woman became physical with the school principal. There could possibly be a citation for that.

The Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the woman involved.