Dense Fog Advisory in Minnesota on Monday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of Minnesota.  It will be in effect until noon on Monday.

Areas of dense fog will produce visibility of one-quarter mile or less.

Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest, and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin are being impacted.

Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. For locations that have temperatures drop below 32 degrees, freezing fog could deposit onto surfaces and create slippery spots on roads, especially bridges and overpasses.

