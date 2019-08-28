Dennis Richard Dobmeier, 53, Avon

November 21, 1965 – August 23, 2019



Dennis Richard Dobmeier passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church in St. Anna, MN with a two hour visitation prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Seven Dolors Parish Cemetery.

Dennis was born November 21, 1965 to Elmer and Elaine (Schindler) Dobmeier. He lived and worked on the family farm in St. Anna. Most recently he lived in Sauk Centre, MN and worked at St. Johns University. In his free time he enjoyed spending time with family, mowing lawns, and biking.

Dennis is survived by his brother Duane (Agnes) and their children; Clayton, Justin, Jeramie, Anna, William, Mary and Lynda. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda (Tom) Nistler and their daughter Cassie.