Dennis Paul Sigler, 78, Eau Claire and formerly of St. Cloud

January 4, 1942 - April 12, 2020

Services will be at a later date at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Dennis Paul Sigler, age 78, of Eau Claire, WI and formerly of St. Cloud who died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Care Partners in Eau Claire, WI. Burial will be in MN State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls.

Dennis was born January 4, 1942 in St. Cloud to Edward & Hortense (Genz) Sigler. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960-1964. He married Jean Daiker on August 24, 1964 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Denny was a Truck Driver for Fingerhut and Courtesy Auto Transport for over 35 years before retiring in 2004. He loved to share stories of his trucking days and pass on any wisdom he had with those that asked (and those that didn’t). He was a member of Sauk Rapids VFW and Marine Corps League Valhalla Detachment #171 and wore his Marine Corps jacket and hat with immense pride.

Denny marched to the beat of his own drum. He loved any animal that crossed his path and has even been known to share a snack with a squirrel or two. Denny was proud of his children and grandchildren and would be happy to tell anyone that would listen all about them. Although his heart was always in St. Cloud, he made lots of friends in Wisconsin when he moved there in 2014. He was known as “grandpa Denny” and loved driving his grandkids and their families around and supporting them in all their activities. He was adored by many and will be so deeply missed.

Survivors include his wife, Jean of Waite Park; sons, Todd (Joaquin Lerma) of St. Paul, Tim of Sartell; daughter, Nikki (Mike) Andrews of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Courtney, Tatum, Talon, Maggie, Katie and Ian; brothers and sisters, Bill (Mary), Pat (Nadine), Joyce, Jim (Laura) all of St. Cloud, Mike (Cathy) of Sauk Rapids, Judy (Wayne) Anderson and Dick (Kris) both of Rice, Janice Bear of Bakersfield, CA, Ken (Linda) of Waite Park and Joanie Sigler of Clearwater. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ed (Evie) and Charles Sigler.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.