Dennis L. Repulski, 83, Foley

June 1, 1940 - December 15, 2023

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 21, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6855 Golden Spike Rd. NE, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota 56379, for Dennis L. Repulski, age 83, who passed away Friday, December 15, 2023 at The Gardens at Foley. Rev. Dr. Timothy J. Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dennis was born June 1, 1940 in St. Cloud to Christopher “Paul” and Elizabeth “Alice” (Sowa) Repulski. He married Patricia Leyk on September 30, 1972 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Popple Creek. Dennis lived in the Foley area his entire life. He was a farmer and also worked at Electrolux for 44 years. Dennis was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Machinist and Mechanic’s Union Local 623. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time on the computer. “The Lord stood with me and gave me strength.”

Dennis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia of Foley; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence; and sisters, Eleanore Bohannon and Delores Schmidt.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Gardens of Foley and CentraCare Hospice for all of their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church.