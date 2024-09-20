Dennis L. Nelson, 82, Milaca

June 30, 1942 - September 18, 2024

Dennis LeRoy Nelson, 82, lost his battle with leukemia on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at his home in Milaca, MN, surrounded by his loved ones.

Dennis was born June 30, 1942, in Milaca to Lester and Bertha (Salomonson) Nelson as one of ten children. After graduating from Milaca High School, he went on to work as a mechanic for several years. He lived in Babbitt, MN and Wolf Point, MT, before buying a dairy farm in Milaca where he lived and farmed for over 50 years. Dennis was an avid bowler, and he also enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, and being in nature. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his friends and family.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Carl (Sharon) Nelson, Sandy (Dan) Lang, and Janice Nelson; his brother-in-law, Ronald Stanslaski; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Nelson and Barbara Nelson.

He is survived by his partner, Judy; his children, Renee (Eric) Werness of Amery, WI, Tammy (Joel) Oakes of Princeton, Randy (Nancy) Nelson of Ramsey, and Jerry (Tammy) Nelson of Zeeland, MI; his grandchildren, Kirsten Cake, William Oakes, Anna Almen, Jacob Oakes, Craig Nelson, Erica Reiners, Lucas Nelson, Stephen Nelson, Sophia Saucedo, Lucy Nelson and Lilly Nelson; 11 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Ellen Stanslaski, Leslie (Kit) Nelson, Alvin (Lynette) Nelson, Laura (Harry) Moses, Mike Nelson, and Ernest Nelson.

The family will hold an informal memorial gathering on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Moonshine Bar & Grill in Princeton.