Dennis L. Anderson, 80, Chandler, AZ

January 11, 1945 - May 2, 2025

attachment-Dennis Anderson loading...

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Dennis Anderson, age 80, who passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him on Friday, May 2, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will take place from 2:00 to 3:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Dennis was born on January 11, 1945, in Thief River Falls, MN to Carl R. and Ethel M. (Johnson) Anderson. He was the youngest of five children. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Marsha Spilde, on August 13, 1971, in Warren, MN.

Dennis was an accomplished professional, earnings his Masters degree and Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degree. Over his career he served as an English teacher, high school principal, superintendent and coach, making a meaningful impact with so many students and adults in the communities of Warren, Lansboro, Howard Lake, West Central, Breckenridge, and Parkers Prairie.

Dennis loved golfing, hiking, gardening, home projects and—above all—spending time with his family. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. Dennis was happiest helping his family, going to their events and spending time together. He was an amazing husband, a devoted father, a proud grandfather and great grandfather and a lifelong teacher and mentor. He was a passionate reader, Dennis especially enjoyed books about history and autobiographies. He was known for his genuine and sincere nature. Dennis grew up on the beloved family farm outside St.Hilaire, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at Black River Church in the rural St. Hilaire area.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of Chandler, AZ; his children, Karla (David Seelye) Trudell of Jacksonville, NC; Naomi (David) Loeslie of Victoria, MN; Brent of Chaska, MN; and Kern (Gwen) of St. Augusta, MN as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry and Ardell Anderson; and sisters, Jannette Jones and Elaine Knackendoffel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud, MN, are appreciated in gratitude for their compassionate care.