Dennis J. Janssen, 61, Rice

July 4, 1963 - November 16, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2024 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Dennis J. Janssen. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the St. Stephen Parish Hall and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the St. Stephen Parish Hall. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. followed by the St. Stephen Lions Club Friday at the parish hall. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dennis was born July 4, 1963 in St. Cloud to Arnold and Annabell (Theisen) Janssen. He married Linda Friedrich on October 19, 2002 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Dennis lived in the St. Cloud/St. Stephen area most of his life and worked as a Transportation Generalist for MNDOT in St. Cloud for 13 years. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and the St. Stephen Lions Club. Dennis enjoyed cars, camping, bean bags, apple pie, playing cards, camp fires, loud music, detailing vehicles, and yard work. He was proud of being a father and grandpa. Dennis was generous, energetic, funny, and always smiling. He had a positive attitude, was a hard-worker, and had a strong faith.

Survivors include his wife, Linda of Rice; sons and daughter, Ryan (Emma) of South Haven, Ashley of St. Stephen and Tyler of St. Stephen; granddaughters, Thea and Malia; and siblings,

Ed (Mary) of Spring Hill, FL, Pete (Lynn Jensen) of Holdingford, John of Rice, Sue (Don) Schwegel of St. Joseph, Earl (Michelle Schmitt) of Richmond, Mike (Robin) of Levant, ME, and Janet (Jim) Schmitt of Sartell; and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.