Dennis E. Kelash, 67, Ramey

November 17, 1955 - January 14, 2023

Dennis Kelash, age 67 of Ramey passed away January 14, 2023 at his home from natural causes. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday, January 23rd at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dennis Edward Kelash was born November 17, 1955 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Frank and Mary Jane (Kmitch) Kelash. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1974 and went on to work for Herbst Construction for several years. He then worked for Abhe Svoboda Inc., and later Global Specialty Contractors. Dennis built bridges and worked on piers for many years. He spent many of his working years in Hawaii where he came to admire the culture and beauty. He retired from the Carpenters Union in 2017. Dennis enjoyed photography, motorcycling, fixing and repairing steam engines and metal fabricating. He was a talented man and could fix most anything. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Melanie and Landon. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Brittany (Clifton) Funt, Pierz and her sister, Amanda Strang, Foley; grandchildren, Melanie and Landon and his brothers and sisters; Greg, Foley; Kevin (Coralin), Oak Park; Jeff, Foley; Henry, Florida; Ann Kelash, Ogilvie; Amy Kelash, Foley; Tim, Sauk Rapids and Galen (Shelly), Hinckley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Jane.