August 20, 1945 - January 7, 2026

Dennis, a devoted husband, father, and brilliant engineer, passed away on January 7, 2026, at the age of 80. He was a man defined by his unwavering reliability, a sharp wit, and a lifelong commitment to his faith and family.

Born and raised on a dairy farm near the community of St. Nicholas, Minnesota. He served in the US Air Force and obtained a B.A. from the University of Minnesota before setting out for work in California. Dennis carried the values of his upbringing with him when he moved west. He eventually settled in Palo Alto, where he and his wife, Sondra, built a life and raised five children.

As a father, he provided a foundation of strength and kindness, offering calm and steady support that was free of judgment. Dennis showed his love through acts of service and by ensuring his family had everything they needed. He wanted the best for his children and grandchildren, encouraging them to expand their worlds through travel and new experiences.

An intelligent and hardworking man, Dennis spent decades as an electrical engineer at Lockheed. His career was marked by precision and dedication, and he brought that same methodical curiosity to every part of his life. Dennis was a lifelong "tinkerer" who could often be found in the garage or the yard. Whether he was woodworking, maintaining his bicycles, or tending to his gardens, he found joy in the work of his hands. However, his truly happy place was riding motorcycles. He rode countless hours and miles over his lifetime. From his daily local rides, cross-country trips, visits back to Minnesota, to a special motorcycle tour in the Alps, he always returned relaxed and refreshed.

Beyond his hardworking nature and love of motorcycles, Dennis was known for his humor. He had a way of lightening the mood and making those around him smile. He was a faithful and reliable presence in the lives of his loved ones—the kind of man you could always count on.

He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Sondra; 5 children, Joanna (Neil), Cerstin, Anthony (Jessica), Jeff and Julie; 5 siblings, Kathleen Utecht, Gene (Ann) Dingmann, Harvey (Teri) Dingmann, Larry (Donna) Dingmann, Ron (Scot Smith) Dingmann;17 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and a community of extended family who will miss his steady hand and playful humor.

There will be two services to honor Dennis’s life, one in Minnesota and one in California:

Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at St. Nicholas Church, 15862 County Rd 165, Watkins, MN 55389; viewing 9am; mass 11am.

Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 3233 Cowper St., Palo Alto, CA 94306 at 11:00am.