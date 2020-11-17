Dennis “Denny” M. Ringsmuth, 81, Cold Spring

September 2, 1939 - November 12, 2020

It is with a heavy heart to let you know that Denny passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with heart disease and cancer on November 12th, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Denny is survived by his loving wife Karol of 51 years, daughters Sheila Gallant (Mike) of St. Cloud, Michelle Meyer (Tom) of Rogers, and Linda Ament (Dan) of Independence, grandchildren Cory, Kim, and Kaitlin Zutz, Mariah, Kennedy, and Whitney Meyer, and Paige, Brooke and Blake Ament, and great grandchildren Alana, Ava, Cora, Cailee, Mya, Neela, and countless friends and acquaintances who had the privilege of knowing this remarkable man. Denny is preceded in death by his parents Mathias and Rose Ringsmuth, in-laws Sylvester and Dorothy Schwartz, daughter Cheryl, grandson Matthew Meyer, brother and sister in-law Alcuin and June Ringsmuth, sister Sr. Philaine OSB, brother in-law Bob Lacher, and neice Theresa Ringsmuth. Denny is best known as a devoted husband, a loving father, a tremendous role model, an influential community leader, an excellent fundraiser, a committed volunteer and generous financial contributor to many social and educational causes and of course, his personality and incredible sense of humor. There was rarely a time when Denny was not prepared to share a joke with anyone who would listen. Denny completed his high school education at St. Cloud Cathedral, earned a business degree from St. Cloud State University and served in the Naval Reserve before starting his long-time career as investment broker. He spent 36 years at RBC Wealth Management (formerly Dain Bosworth), the last 19 of which he was the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the St. Cloud office. Denny made community involvement and volunteering a way of life. Organizations he devoted his time to include: Holy Cross Church and School in Pearl Lake; Past President and Board member of the Central MN Council of the Boy Scouts of America (1992-present); Boy Scout Eagle Club member and Vice President of Finance; Central MN Catholic Charities; St. Cloud Cathedral High School Foundation Board member (4 years) and recipient of the Golden Crusader award; St. Cloud State University Foundation Board of Trustees (9 years), Presidents Circle; College of Saint Benedict Board of Trustees (9 years); Saint Benedict's Center and Home for the Elderly Board and Finance Committee member; Central MN Community Foundation Board and Vice Chairman; Centra Care Health Corp.; St. Cloud Hospital Gold Friends Club; St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Board; May Bowle College Fine Arts Program; Boys and Girls Club; past president and current member of the St. Cloud Lions Club (45 years). He was a fundraiser for the Camphill Foundation of Sauk Centre, Land of Lakes Girls Scouts Council, March of Dimes, St. John's Preparatory High School, and United Way (Pillar Club). Denny was named the 1995 Dain Bosworth Volunteer of the Year as a testament to his dedication to St. Cloud and surrounding communities. Denny's commitment to volunteering and charity has positively impacted countless lives and we are all grateful to have known such a remarkable man. Our love and prayers go with you, Denny, as you entertain God's angels with your humor and are rewarded for caring deeply about your fellow man with your extreme generosity. All of us who were fortunate to know this fine man will miss him terribly. May he rest in peace. Thank you to his many caregivers who provided him with such compassionate care. We also want to thank our mother Karol who cared for Dad throughout his journey.

Funeral arrangements are through Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes of St. Cloud, MN and will include a private viewing and Christian Mass at Holy Cross Church in Marty, MN. Father Matthew Crane and Deacon Frank Ringsmuth will officiate Mass. Burial will be at the parish cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to Quite Oaks Hospice House and Respite Care https://quietoakshospicehouse.org/ or 320-255-5433.