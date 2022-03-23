Dennis “Denny” Cariveau, 83, St. Cloud

June 29, 1938 - March 22, 2022

Dennis "Denny" Cariveau, age 83 of St. Cloud died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Denny was born June 29, 1938, to Earl and Elizabeth (Jeffrey/DeGagne) in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He grew up in St. Cloud, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1956. After three years of active service in the U.S. Navy, he returned to St. Cloud to marry his sweetheart Janice Janssen at St. John Cantius Catholic Church on January 23, 1960. In 1964, Denny moved his family to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to advance his career with Western Union. In 1976, the family returned to St. Cloud so he could purchase a shoe repair business. His proudest achievement was owning, growing, and operating Denny’s Shoe Repair from 1976 until 2010.

Denny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His fondest memories include dancing with Jan and serving his country in the U.S. Navy. In his free time he enjoyed working in his yard, playing cribbage, reading, and completing the daily crossword puzzle.

Denny is survived by his three sons, Mark (Mary), Brian, Todd (Beth); grandchildren, Danielle (Tony) Gebhard, Thomas Cariveau, Austin Cariveau, Samantha Cariveau, Michael Cariveau; great-grandchildren, Maya, and Molly Gebhard; sister, Judith Cariveau; sister-in-law Yvonne Cariveau.

Married for 60 years, his wife Jan passed away in 2020. He is also preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Wayne and Gordon Cariveau.

A gathering of friends and family will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with entombment following at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Thanks to the wonderful staff at Benedict Court who helped him during this past year.

In lieu of flowers, please consider offering your support to a local veteran organization.