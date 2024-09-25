Dennis C. Schwinn, 83, Becker

June 20, 1941 - September 22, 2024

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Dennis C. Schwinn, 83 who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppel will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Dennis was born June 20, 1941 in Minneapolis to Cyril and Edith (Dahlstedt) Schwinn. He joined the Army and proudly served his country. Dennis married Lucille Kieferle on November 28,1964 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Minneapolis. They lived in Crystal and moved to Becker in 1975. He worked as a machinist for NSP for 31 years, before retiring in 1996. After retiring, he enjoyed driving school bus for Becker for 15 years. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing, playing cards and cribbage, racing cars and watching Minnesota sports. He loved spending time with his family.

Dennis is survived by his children, Janet (Steve) Olson of Champlin, Mike (Edeza) Schwinn of Becker, David (Karen) Schwinn of Cloquet, Amy (Houston) Harmon of Lavina, MT; grandchildren, Colette, Nicole, Jacob, Dylan, Morgan, Makenna and Elijah; great grandchildren, Emilia, Jaxon and Mykenzee; sister, Jeanene (Jerry) Polacek of Coon Rapids; brother, Ron Schwinn of Coon Rapids. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucille on May 26, 2024; brother, Gary Schwinn.