Dennis A. Woggon, 73, Rice

September 18, 1950 - September 11, 2024

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell for Dennis Woggon, age 73, who passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Rev. Isaac Gould will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Lunch will be served following the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dennis was born September 18, 1950, in West Allis, WI, to Robert and Caryl Mae (Schneller) Woggon. He grew up in Onalaska, WI, and painted bridges in Iowa while attending Palmer College of Chiropractic, graduating with honors with a doctorate in chiropractic in 1974. He continued teaching and collaborating alongside some of the greatest minds in the fields of chiropractic and modern medicine.

He moved to St. Cloud, MN, in 1974, married his soul mate, Brenda Joy Rhodes, on February 14, 1976, in Austin, MN, and founded the St. Cloud Chiropractic Clinic, where he served patients from around the world for over 50 years. In 2000, he developed a technique for helping people with scoliosis and founded the CLEAR Scoliosis Institute non-profit organization, serving as its chairman until 2016. He achieved international recognition as a true spinal expert on the topic of chiropractic scoliosis treatment, yet always remained humble and kind to everyone who came to him seeking knowledge and healing.

Dennis was a passionate and lifelong follower of Jesus who authentically lived a spiritually compelling life, using the platform that God provided him as a business owner to share his faith with everyone whose life he touched. He was the best of teachers, living by example and modeling true servant leadership.

Dennis was a member of Riverside Evangelical Church, where he served as a Church Elder, taught Sunday School, and was involved with Men’s Bible Study for many years. He enjoyed boating, spending time with his grandsons, and inventing. Through faith and chiropractic, he changed countless lives and spines, and will be forever remembered and missed by those who knew him.

Survivors include his wife Brenda of Rice, MN; son Josh of Pembroke, NC; grandchildren Elijah, Tristyn, Gabriel, and Bexley of Pembroke, NC; younger brother David (Kim) Woggon of Onalaska, WI; sister-in-law Susie (Steven) Cummings of Wales, WI; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Stephen.