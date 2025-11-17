October 14, 1959 - November 13, 2025

Denise McLean, age 66, of St. Cloud (formerly St. Augusta) died on November 13 after a heroic battle with kidney disease. Denise was born October 14, 1959 to Raymond and Ruth (Pelzer) Toenjes of St. Augusta. After graduating from Tech High School (class of ‘78), she served in the U.S. Marine Corps. While stationed she married James McLean. The couple had two daughters, Tiffany and Amber. After her time in the service, Denise devoted herself to her work and family. She worked at AmeriPride/Aramark as the Office Manager, a position she took much pride in until her retirement.

Throughout her life, Denise enjoyed many hobbies. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing cards, crafts and trips to the casinos. She was also an avid Vikings and Twins fan. Denise’s greatest joy, however, were her grandkids.

She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany and Amber McLean, both of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kierra, Kiley, Jada, Elizabeth, Jasmine, Donte, Alycia, Tanieya, Joshua and Amiah; siblings, Connie (Steve) Adams of Sartell, Dale (Melissa) Toenjes, Brenda (Ron) Emslander, Jody (Jeff) Lenorud of St. Cloud and Brad (Barb) Toenjes of St Augusta, Kevin (Deb) Toenjes of Mandan, ND, Brian Toenjes and Sandra Dachtera of Waite Park; sister-in-law, Marie Hanson and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terry Toenjes; Sister, Shelly Gruenke and brother-in-law, John Dachtera.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St Cloud has been entrusted with arrangements.