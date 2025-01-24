Denise Dewar, 64, Holdingford

June 2, 1960 - January 20, 2025

Denise Dewar, a cherished wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice on January 20, 2025. She was born on June 2, 1960, in Norwich, England. A memorial service will take place at 11 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Solid Rock Family Church, located at 301 1st Ave NE, Sartell, MN 56377, with a luncheon to follow. There will be a visitation at 10 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the church.

As a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, a strong sense of family was important to Denise – even helping deliver one grandchild. Her family will cherish the memories of her wonderful Christmas celebrations and she will be remembered for her love of the holiday. Denise loved music, dancing, and the outdoors. She enjoyed camping and fishing, and instilled that love into her children.

Denise is survived by her husband Craig, children Mark (Emily), Samantha (Andrew), Malcolm, Briana (Beau), and Caelan (Sam Hvidtsen), and grandchildren Madison, Joseph, Marcos, Emma, Jasen and Maximus, and sisters Ashley and Pele. Denise is preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Browne (nee Harvey), and sisters Lorraine Bauseman and Dani Browne-Stevens.

In honoring Denise’s memory, we remember a woman whose warmth, spirit, and unwavering love for her family and friends will continue to inspire and uplift all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her gracious nature and infectious smile will be dearly missed, but the impact she had on her family will endure for years to come.

Flowers are preferred in lieu of memorial donations for Denise’s commemoration. If your preference is donations, please send directly to the organizations that have recently provided care or support for Denise, including Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Helping Hands Outreach of Holdingford, and Huntington’s Disease Society of America.