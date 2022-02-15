Dems Vow to Continue Push for Front Line Worker Bonuses

ST. PAUL -- Senate Minority Leader Meliza Lopez Franzen says Democrats will continue pressing for bonuses for 667-thousand front-line workers, after Republicans refused to include them in a bill to forestall unemployment insurance tax increases on Minnesota businesses.

Minneapolis Democrat Omar Fateh said during Monday's floor debate:

"This body is now showing, time and time again, that it's ready to jump on command for the chamber of commerce, but do zero to help our front-line workers and our regular, everyday Minnesotans."

But Big Lake Republican Mary Kiffmeyer said:

"It's very clear according to our Senate rules that this amendment ...needs to be dealt with in a different way, in a different place, in a different bill."

Democrats who control the Minnesota House have signaled they'd approve a billion dollars to beef-up unemployment insurance -- *if* Republicans approve a billion dollars for front-line worker COVID bonuses.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.