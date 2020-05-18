Delwyn H. Cronquist, 80, Pierz

January 20, 1940 - May 14, 2020

Delwyn H. Cronquist, 80 year old resident of Pierz, MN passed away Thursday, May14, 2020 at the St Cloud Hospital. He was born January 20, 1940 in Daggett Brook Township.

He is survived by his children Dave Cronquist, Duane (Connie) Cronquist, Terry Millsap, Jerry and Jim Miller, and also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sisters Alvina Kisor, Beverly (Dave) Schubert, Brother Milan (Buddy) (Marge) Cronquist. Sister-in-law Marie Cronquist and brother in law Eddie Schubert.

He was preceded in death by parents Ed and Malinda, brother Vernon, sister Janice Schubert, and brother in law Ralph Kisor.

Graveside services will be held June 28, 2020 at Riverside Union Cemetery at 1:00 PM, followed by celebration of life at Daggett Brook Townhall.