January 7, 1941 - January 21, 2026

Celebration of Life will be private for Delroy G. Kardell, age 85, who passed away Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Delroy was born January 7, 1941 in St. Cloud to George and Frances (Orren) Kardell. He married Margaret Swanson on July 1, 1960 in Minneapolis. Delroy lived in the Sauk Rapids area for most of his life, working in sales for Land O Lakes. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and the Rice Lions Club. Delroy enjoyed being at home and watching TV.

Delroy is survived by his sons, Doug (Lynn) of Rice, Greg (Tammy Ruhoff) of Sauk Rapids; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Janet) of Sauk Rapids; sister, Marge (Roger) Smith of Little Falls.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret on May 24, 2010; sons, Scott and Rick; brother, Kenny.