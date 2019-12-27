Delphine R. Urbanski, 99, St. Cloud

June 18, 1920 - December 22, 2019

Delphine R. Urbanski, age 99 ½, a lifelong resident of St. Cloud, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. She died rather suddenly of natural causes and in peace while in the company of her family and under the care of the staff and hospice personnel at Arbor Oaks, Andover, MN, where she lived the past 17 months.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday Dec. 30, 2019 (preceded by a viewing from 10 -11a.m.) at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 2405 -1st St. North, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Delphine Rose Malikowski was born on June 18, 1920 in St. Cloud to Frances (Paczkowski) and Anthony (Anton) Malikowski. The 8th child of their eventual 11. She always felt that family, laughter, and simple good times/celebrations were very important. She attended school at St. John Cantius and then on to St. Cloud Technical High School where she graduated. The friendship of her two friends, Helen and Lorraine making up the “3 muskateers” played a big part in her joy of those childhood years and continued through to the present.

Delphine married Roger F. Urbanski on April 25, 1940 in St. Cloud and together they raised six children. She was constantly busy with cooking, baking, crafts and her family activities but she also made room in her life for a favorite past time of bowling. She always replied that she wasn’t great at it but she sure loved the team play and had a lot of fun with whomever was part of the team or league. Fun was good for one’s life. She was flawless in her dedication to remembering and sending greetings and cards to everyone she was connected to for all possible events throughout the years. Thoughtfulness seemed to be inherent in her makeup. The last decade, when no longer able to bowl she became an ace on ‘word find’ puzzles, cribbage, and family farkle get togethers; of course money was on the table!

Delphine is survived by her children: Doreen (Gary) Julkowski of Coon Rapids, Roger Jr. (Mary Jane) of St. Cloud, Dennis (Darlene) of Richmond, Mary Jo (Thomas) Poscharsky of Snowflake, AZ, Greg of Avon, Karen (Jim) Younger of Vancouver BC.; 21 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. We will miss her sparkling blue eyes, smile, sense of humor, wit and kindness. How very lucky we were to have her in our lives!

Delphine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger, her parents, her brothers Vincent and Edward, her sisters Helen, Clara, Veronica, Martha, Evelyn, Eleanor, Alvina plus all their spouses, and grandson Kurt Urbanski.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota/North Dakota Chapter www.alz.org/mnnd/donate.