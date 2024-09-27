Delphine Jernberg, 87, St. Cloud

November 13, 1936 - September 27, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Delphine Jernberg, 87, of St. Cloud who died Friday September 27, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Fr. Tom Olson will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Delphine was born November 13, 1936 in St. Cloud to Paul & Helen (Tarnowski) Knaus. She married Charles M. Jernberg Sr. on May 7, 1953 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Delphine worked at Northern Wire and Franklin Manufacturing in her early years. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the Christian Women. She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post # 428 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching the Vikings. She was an excellent fish cleaner. Charles would catch them and she would clean them. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was very dedicated to all of them.

She is survived by her sons, Lawrence (Linda) of St. Joseph; James (Cheryl) of St. Cloud; Charles Jr. (Rosemary) of Isle; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles in 2010, brothers and sisters, Stanley Knaus, Virginia Zinken, Donna May Duclos, and Roger Knaus.