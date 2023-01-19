Deloris Ruth Holmquist, 88, Long Prairie

August 6, 1934 - January 15, 2023

Deloris Ruth (Finch) Holmquist passed away surrounded by family on January 15 2023 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Her family has arranged for a memorial service to be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie. The Rev. Bert Holmquist will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

She was born to Roy and Alice (Lawrence) Finch on August 6, 1934 in Long Prairie. She married Marvin Leonard Holmquist Sr. on September 13, 1951 in Long Prairie at the Baptist church parsonage. Together they raised a family of 10 and had a lasting marriage of 64 years.

Early in their marriage they lived a few different places; South St. Paul, Herman, Osakis and Alexandria. Living in Herman was the most memorable to her. They then settled on a farm in Little Sauk Township in 1956. Their last move, in 1976, was to a farm also in Little Sauk Township. Deloris lived there until 2014 when she was placed in the nursing home due to declining health. Deloris was known as a talented baker and cake decorator. She made many birthday and wedding cakes for family and friends. For many years, she was active in the Round Prairie Church. She was treasurer and helped with the vacation Bible school and other church functions. Deloris loved music and was an exceptional singer. There are many loving memories of her boisterous voice singing hymns in church; the enjoyment we all had playing cards and board games with her, the homemade baked goods, her love of fried chicken, and the occasional completed homework assignment.

Deloris is survived by her children, Marv Jr. of Sauk Centre, Danny (Maxine) of Verndale, Gary (Cathy), Ronnie (Vicky), Virginia Holmquist, Polly (Kevin) LaForge, Mindy (Neal) Miller, Marty (Sarah) all of Long Prairie, Michael of Little Falls and Michelle (Tom) Roubinek of Woodbury; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; her brothers Carroll, Hank and Wade; her sisters Harriet Holmquist, Sara Thorson, Barb Thorson, Judy Petre and longtime family friend Robert Otte of Sauk Centre.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Lawrence, Roy, Dennis, Rodney and Michael and sisters June Jehlicka, Malore Harris, Cassandra Goetsch.