Deloris M. Borchert, 89, Long Prairie

November 11, 1935 - December 19, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2024 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Deloris M. Borchert who passed away at the Long Prairie Care Centre on Thursday. Rev. Gabriel Walz will officiate and burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church.

Deloris was born to Frank and Sophie (Neubauer) Petron on November 11, 1935 in Browerville. She attended a country school, then Christ the King Catholic School, then onto Long Prairie High School.

Deloris and Raymond met as neighbors when she was in high school and started dating. When Raymond was on leave from the U.S. Army, they went back to Evansville, where they were married on December 1, 1952. She traveled with him to Anchorage, Kentucky and other locations before they returned in 1962 to live at the farm in Long Prairie after Raymond got out of the service. Deloris was a stay-at-home mom and farm wife, and lived a life she thoroughly loved. In 2015 they sold the farm. She was a member of St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel. Deloris became a coloring fan in her last years. She loved fishing, baking, gardening, and having company and her family around her.

Deloris is survived by her children, Debra Kjeldergaard of Long Prairie, Lynette Eby of Stacy, Sandra Hodge of Long Prairie, and Clifford (Eileen) Borchert of Waseca; sisters, Helen Bruder, JoAnn Stach, and Lorraine Sadlo; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Delrae; infant grandson; infant great-grandson; two son-in-laws; sisters, Jen Shinabarger, MaryAnn Tepley, and Rose Korteum; and brothers, Frank and Jim Petron.