Deloris M. Bargfeld, 91, Princeton

January 11, 1929 - May 14, 2020

Deloris M. Bargfeld passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton, MN. A private family graveside service will take place in Oak Knoll Cemetery, and a celebration of Deloris’ life will be planned for a later date at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton.

Deloris Marie Talberg was born on January 11, 1929, to Isaac and Pauline (Kummer) Talberg in Princeton. She met the love of her life, Clifford E. Bargfeld, in her home town as she road past him on her bike heading to work at the bog. Shortly after she graduated from Princeton High School in 1947, Deloris and Clifford were joined in marriage on July 28, 1947, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. Together they raised their three children in a small two-room house on their farm. Deloris was a dedicated farm wife, but also worked for Princeton Union Newspaper and ECM Publishing for many years.

Deloris was generous, caring, and a giver. She often filled the roles of mother, grandmother, and friend to those who needed her. She was deeply faithful and shared her love of God with her family and those she served with at Zion Lutheran Church. Deloris enjoyed sewing, canning, baking, and gardening. She was known for her homemade pies and scalloped potatoes. Above all else, Deloris will be remembered for being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Deloris will be dearly missed by her surviving son and caregiver, LeRoy Bargfeld of Princeton; daughter, Linda (Ken) Stavrum of St. Cloud; granddaughters, Kristin (Kevin Jenkins) Stavrum of Tyler and Amy (Travis) Vogt of Sauk Rapids; great-grandson, Tucker Vogt; and siblings, Clifford Talberg and DeAnn Stay of Princeton. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; son, Tom; and siblings, Joyce Pederson and Michael Talberg.

Deloris’ family thanks the staff of Fairview Hospital and Fairview Hospice for their wonderful care.