Deloris Hagen, 96, Foley

September 7, 1928 - January 9, 2025

attachment-Deloris Hagen loading...

Deloris Hagen, age 96 of Foley, Minnesota passed away January 9, 2025 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Timothy Wittwer will officiate and burial will take place at Fort Snelling Nation Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. www.foleyfuneralhome.net

Deloris Orpha was born on September 7, 1928 in Hancock, Stephens County, Minnesota, daughter to Leonard Arie and Olive Ann (Kobbervig) VanLuik. She was one of six children born into Dutch and Norwegian ancestry. Deloris attended and graduated Starbuck High School in1946.She then attended nurses training at the Minneapolis Vocational Hospital and graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

On September 5, 1948, she married Darrell Wayne Boettcher at the Congregational Church in Hancock. The couple resided on a farm near Princeton where Deloris worked as an LPN at the Princton Hospital. The couple moved to Minneapolis and then to Blue Earth where they owned and operated the Blue Earth Rest Home for 10 years. In 1964 they returned to Minneapolis where she worked at Abbott Northwestern Hospital for 25 years as an LPN and retired in 1991. Darrell passed away August 20, 1973.

On May 11, 1993, Deloris married Norman H. Hagen at the First Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls. Norman passed away June 12, 2008.

In 2010, she moved to the Senior Living Facility in Glenwood followed by a residence in Milaca. Following a stroke in 2021, she has been a resident of the Gardens at Foley. She remained active throughout her life at the Garden until a turn in her health In December,2024.

Deloris is the last of the family of Leonard and Olive. As a close family, she mourned and endured the passing of her parents; Leonard and Olive, sisters Audry, Nellie and Gladys; and brothers Arie and Reuben.

Deloris had 7 children with Darrell; Donald Wayne, David Leonard, Douglas Dean (deceased), Dennis Walter, Debra Kay, DeAnn Lynn and Darla Raye. But her legacy lives on with 20 grandchildren, 40 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great grand children.

Deloris, (Mom, Gamma, GG) lived a full life and will be missed. We love you.