Delores T. “Dolly” Wiesner, 93, St. Cloud

October 18, 1928 - July 12, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Delores T. “Dolly” Wiesner, age 93 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Private interment will take place at North Star Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday.

Dolly was born October 18, 1928 in Richmond, Minnesota to Alphonse and Regina (Schreifels) Kron. She married Royce Smith on May 10, 1949 in St. Joseph and they later divorced. Dolly married Edward C. Wiesner on January 15, 1977 in St. Cloud. She lived in the St. Cloud area most of her life. Dolly was employed as an Assistant Personnel Director at Fingerhut. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church.

Mom was a deeply spiritual woman, who prayed daily, and included prayers to those who needed them. She was a long-standing member of Atonement Lutheran Church and was close to her church community. Many things brought mom joy especially reading, quilting, gardening, entertaining, game playing, spending time at the cabin, being one with nature, traveling, cooking, baking, decorating, and shopping. Mom was known for her cookies and her homemade chicken noodle soup. Weekly, mom played games with her friends at Mueller Gardens, including cribbage, hand-n-foot, and Quiddler. She was competitive in nature and always beamed after a win. Mom made note cards and sent “Little Mercies” to lift the spirits of those who were hurting. Mom lived life to the fullest, and she lived it well. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Mom’s final words were: “I’m at peace.”

Dolly is survived by her children, Tom (Joan) Smith of St. Cloud, Susan (Mike) Iten of St. Cloud, and Teresa Asleson of Helena, Montana; son-in-law, Steve Oltz of Sauk Rapids; step-children, Vicki Mersy of Brooklyn Park, Diane Wiesner of Tampa, Florida, and David Wiesner of St. Paul; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and sister, Grace Loso of St. Joseph.

Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Edward in 2016; two sons, David in 1956 and Steve in 1985; daughter, Carol Oltz in 2014; step-daughter Cindy Wiesner in 2018; brothers, Alphonse, Jr., Roger, and Stanley; sisters, Rosella Terwey and Arlene Biskupski.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud.