Delores M. Westra, 87, Waite Park

March 22, 1936 - May 18, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman for Delores M. Westra, age 87, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Fr. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Delores was born March 22, 1936 in Alberta Township near Morris to Arnold and Florence (Willhite) Hennen. She married Gerald Westra on April 11, 1959 at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris. Delores worked as the Book Manager at SCSU Campus Book and Supply from 1987-2001. She also worked at Baskin Robbins, AT&T, and Bell Telephone as an Operator. Delores was a former member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman and currently was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park. She was a member of the Rosary Society, Christian Mothers, and Little Falls Hospital Auxiliary. Delores enjoyed playing cards, the dice game Farkle, baking, puzzles, and bowling. She was fun, loving, caring, and mischievous. She especially enjoyed the Christmas season and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her daughters, Ann Wasner of Waite Park and Joan Stokes of Sartell; former son-in-law, Joe (Cathy) Stokes of Gilman; grandchildren, Nate (Kelly), Dan, Shawn, Ami, and Laura (Jason); great grandchildren, Aubree, Hannah, Landon, Carter, Ava, and Braden; and brothers and sisters, Don (Jeannie) Hennen of Detroit Lakes, Helen Kolden of Morris, Mary Ann Smith of South Dakota, Alice Smith of Brainerd, David (Geri) Hennen of Florida, Larry Hennen of Florida, Howard (Ditto) Hennen of Morris, Ron (Linda) Hennen of Alexandria, Leroy (Helen) Hennen of Alexandria, Russel Hennen of Morris, and Myron (Jeanne) Hennen of Hallock. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald on November 22, 1999; brothers, Arnie, Bob, and Kenny; and sister, Ann.

Memorials are preferred to the ALS Foundation.