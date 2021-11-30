Delores J. Hinkemeyer, 81, Cold Spring

August 30, 1940 - November 26, 2021

Delores Johanna Hinkemeyer, 81, passed away November 26, 2021, at her Cold Spring home with her family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am. on Friday, December 3rd at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will be Thursday, December 2nd from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond and 9:30-10:45am Friday at St. Boniface Church. The family asks those in attendance for the wake and funeral to wear masks.

Delores was born August 30, 1940, in Luxemburg, MN to Fred and Rose (Michels) Albers. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and married Merrill Hinkemeyer on July 17, 1961. They were lifelong partners celebrating 60 years of marriage this past summer.

Delores provided in-home daycare for 25 years to many families in the Cold Spring area. She was very active in the community volunteering countless hours with the Hometown Pride Lions, St. Boniface Christian Women, the local blood drive, and St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Delores enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids attending many of their events and activities, always certain to save the newsworthy accomplishments for their scrapbooks. She was passionate about caring for her backyard birds, gardening and photography.

Delores is survived by her children Julie Braun (Mike Lund), Dave (Dana) Hinkemeyer, Dana (Dave) Kemen, Karen Hinkemeyer (Joe Beier), Steve (Peggy) Hinkemeyer, Chris (Heidi) Hinkemeyer; siblings Rosie Hinkemeyer, Georgia (Vernon) Koshiol, Virgie (Floyd) Beumer, Bernie (Tom) Swanson, Milt (Joyce) Albers; sisters-in-law Renee Albers, Hermie Albers, and Mary Ann Linz; brother-in-law Jerry (Sharon) Hinkemeyer; grandchildren Kelly, Mitch and Morgan Braun; Zach and Nate Hinkemeyer, Tyler Kemen, Matt and Mike Niehoff, Beth and Drew Hinkemeyer, Grant Hinkemeyer; great-grandchildren Kendall and Myah; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Merrill; her parents; brothers Fred Jr., Roland, and Kenneth; infant siblings Alexander and Genevieve; sister-in-law Millie Albers; and brothers-in-law Erling, Al, Larry and Duane Hinkemeyer.

Memorials are preferred.