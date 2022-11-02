Delores Dockendorf, 95, Cold Spring

March 19, 1927 - October 27, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Delores Dockendorf age 95, who died Thursday, October 27 at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitations will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13th and from noon – 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 14th at the funeral home.

Delores was born on March 21, 1927, in Watkins, MN to Christ and Theresa (Schreifels) Theis. She married Melvin Dockendorf on May 1, 1946, in St. Nicholas. Delores was a homemaker, custodian, and waitress for most of her life. She worked at just about every restaurant in Cold Spring, so she got to know a lot people and developed many special bonds with her fellow workers. Her last job, one that she was very proud of, was being employed as the Guest House Manager for the Cold Spring Granite Company. She enjoyed the work of preparing the homes for the arrival of guests and making all her special homemade dishes which were enjoyed by all of the out of town and out of country guests. For her retirement party (at the age of 77) she requested that all the CEO’s make breakfast for her, which they happily did, aprons and all!

Delores belonged to the St. Boniface Church, Christian Mothers, 500 Card Club (for 50+ years), she had a Neighborhood Coffee Clutch, attended Euchre and Solo Tournaments, Legion Bingo, Farkle gatherings with her Cottage Court and John Paul Apt. friends. Casino Trips whenever she could. Her daughters would always plan an overnight trip to the Casino for her birthday. She never got her Grand Casino Story, but she always had fun! She even got to go on her 94th Birthday for a few hours. She was given the nickname “LUCKY D” by many friends.

Delores loved to bargain shop at thrift stores and garage sales. She had a knack for style. She never went anywhere without earrings, a necklace and scarf to match her outfits. She was given an endearing name from the Assumption Home Staff as the “Scarf Lady”.

Delores was a giver, not a taker. She would often visit anyone that was sick, bringing meals to them or just a visit. She volunteered at the Assumption Home, well into her 80’s. Delores grew old gracefully, never complaining as she had to start giving up some of her favorite things. She went with the flow and rolled with the punches until her last days. Her mind was still sharp, but her body was giving out.

She is survived by her children, John, MaryJane (Dan) Laramie, Neecy (Mark) Ficker, Mike (Jan), Shelley (Gordy) Giswold; grandchildren, Robin, Danel, John, Justin, Samantha, Marna, Tia, Jordan, Ayden, Gavin; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Delores is now with the love of her life and all her loved ones that have passed before her and were there to meet her at Heaven’s Gate. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; infant son, David; grandson Nathan; daughter-in-law, Marcie; siblings, Sylvester Theis and Rose Marie Raden.

This is not GOODBYE, but only SO LONG

May she Rest in Peace.

Thank you to all the staff at the Assumption Community.