Delores A. Becker, 96, Long Prairie

September 1, 1924 - May 29, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Delores Becker, age 96 who passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29 at CentraCare Nursing Home in Long Prairie. The Rev. Omar Guanchez and Rev. Mitchel Bechtold will officiate . Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel, in Long Prairie.

Delores Arlene Becker was born Sept 1, 1924 in Round Prairie Township, Todd County, MN to Carl and Anna (Bense) Schwanke. She was baptized and confirmed at St John’s Lutheran Church, Grey Eagle MN;

graduated from 8th grade at District 142 Country School and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1943. On Oct 14, 1947 she married Leo Becker at St Mary’s of Mt. Carmel Church in Long Prairie. They were married for 47 years. They were blessed with 3 children Beverly, David, and Mark.

Delores held numerous jobs throughout her life, including North Western National Life Insurance Co. of Minneapolis, Swifts in Sauk Centre, and Hart Press in Long Prairie. Delores spent 2 years living in Prescott, Arizona working at the Aquarium Pump Company before returning to Long Prairie and working at Banta Publications until her retirement.

Delores enjoyed a variety of hobbies including, cards, dominos, casino trips, quilt making, dancing, and refurbishing old dolls to look like new again. She was also able to travel to all 50 states and many foreign countries. Some of her favorites being Ireland, England, Spain, Morocco, Africa, and the Holy Land. However, there was no greater joy for Grandma D then her family including, 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She will remain forever in our hearts.

Survived by her children Beverly (Lowell) Dugan of Prescott Arizona, David (Jayme) Becker of Long Prairie, Mark (Donna) Becker of Long Prairie.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents Anna and Carl Schwanke, husband Leo, and sister DeLaine Friedrichs.