Delmer D. Bratsch, 79, Annandale

May 30, 1945 - February 27, 2025

Delmer Dean Bratsch passed away on February 27, 2025.

A funeral service will be held at Benson Funeral Home, 1111 25th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN 56301 on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 2:30 pm. Pastor Skip Reeves will officiate. Visitation will begin following the service. The burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Delmer was born on May 30,1945 in Willmar, MN to Delmer and Tina Bratsch. He graduated from Willmar Highschool in 1963. He then married Pamela Kuelbs at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clements, MN, in 1967. They later divorced in 2001. Delmer proudly served in the U.S Navy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and shopping in his free time. Most of all, he loved spending quality time with his kids and the rest of his family.

Delmer is survived by his children, Troy (Kerry) Bratsch, and Chad (Dana) Bratsch; grandchildren, Ashley (Joel) Hagen, and Courtney (Kyle) Novotny, Beau Bratsch, and Braxton Bratsch; great-grandson, Levi Novotny; Brothers, Marty (Donna) Bratsch, Larry (Myrna) Bratsch; Sister, Kathy Christensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmer (Tina) Bratsch.