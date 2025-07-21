January 30, 1945 - July 18, 2025

Funeral Service will be 3:00 PM Friday July 25, 2025 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Delbert Harold Schoeder who passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by his family. Pastor Zach Hoffman will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be Thursday July 24, 2025 from 4-7 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service at church.

Delbert was born on January 30, 1945 in St. Cloud to Ewald and Erna (Reinholt) Schroeder. He married Doris Kieke on August 23, 1966 in Billings, MT. Delbert proudly served our country in the U.S. Army National Guard. He started driving semi at age 17 for VanVickle Trucking, and later for Landy Packing, Sioux, Schill, and Granite City Sales Barn. While trucking he also worked on the family farm. Delbert enjoyed being outdoors whether it was fishing, hunting, or just sitting at his campfire. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Delbert is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Doris of Rockville; daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Weyer of St. Joseph; grandchildren and their children, Randy (Katie), Walter, and Mabel of Seattle, WA, Brian (Emily), Theodore, and Arthur of Golden Valley, and Benjamin (Sarah), Hallie, and Lewis of St. Joseph; brothers, Marlin of Fairhaven, Lawrence of Dassel, and Gary (RoyceAnn) of St. Cloud; sister, Lois Yanish of Litchfield; brothers-in-law, Steve Zwack and Bob (Carol) Kieke; sister-in-law Louise Kieke; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Audrey Johnson, Sandra (Gene) Elshaug, Donald, Cheryl Zwack and infant Mary; grandson, Christopher Weyer; sisters-in-law, Alma and Marilyn Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Andrew Yanish, Tony (Marlene), Leon (Janet), Albert, and Herb Kieke.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital, Good Shepherd, Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving care.