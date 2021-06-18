Delbert D. Lindeman, 84, Milaca

November 21, 1936 - June 16, 2021

Delbert Duane Lindeman, age 84 of Milaca, MN, passed peacefully away from cancer on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home with his wife, Carol, by his side. He was dearly loved by the family and staff of Compassionate Home Care and so many others in his life. Del was born to Walter and Hulda (Remer) Lindeman on November 21, 1936, in Ipswich, South Dakota. He married Carol Westcott on April 24, 1971. Del was an excellent farmer and a Teamster trucker for 30 years. He resided with Carol on their farm near Milaca for the last 47 years. Del enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, and traveling.

Del is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol; daughter, Sharon (Jerry) Offerdahl; son, Craig Lindeman; grandsons, Ryan Barnes and Jaden Barnes; sister, Diane Robertson; niece, Deanna Adams; nephew, Donovan Jackman; cousin, Grant Schmitt; and three children from a previous marriage.