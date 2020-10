BUFFALO -- A Delano man was hurt in a crash in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 55.

Fifty-nine-year-old Victor Stang was heading west when his vehicle went over the center median and across both eastbound lanes. He hit a sign and went into the ditch.

Stang was taken to Buffalo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.