Defense Rests in Federal Trial in George Floyd’s Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Defense attorneys in the federal trial for three officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights have rested their cases, paving the way for closing arguments.

Thomas Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, rested his case Monday. Lane's co-defendants, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, presented their cases last week.

Lane testified Monday that he thought Floyd was doing OK while handcuffed, facedown on the street with Officer Derek Chauvin's knee pressed to his neck, until paramedics arrived and turned the 46-year-old Black man over.

Thao and Kueng testified earlier.

All three are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.