Decemeber Outlook Calling for Above Normal Temperatures

UNDATED -- The latest December outlook from the Climate Prediction Center keeps a slight chance for generally above-normal temperatures to continue across much of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

On the precipitation front, equal chances for either above or below normal are possible.

For reference, normal highs for the month in the Twin Cities range from 32-24 degrees and normal precip is just over an inch.

Looking further into Winter and towards the beginning of Spring, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for below-normal temperatures for much of Minnesota, with equal chances for either above or below normal temps for southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

National Weather Service

Precipitation also falls into the 'equal chance' category for the southern half of Minnesota, while Wisconsin and northern Minnesota are leaning towards above normal totals.