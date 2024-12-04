Debra May Wetzler, 66, Milaca

December 2, 1957 - December 1, 2024

A celebration of the life of Debra May (Zeigler) Wetzler will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 10:00 am, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Debra passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, December 1, 2024, after a two year battle with breast cancer. Prior to this, Debra had miraculously survived an earlier bout with cancer from 2008 to 2012.

Debra was born on December 2, 1957 in Belen, New Mexico, the beloved daughter of Velmer and Frances (Waldner) Zeigler. Debra spent her childhood exploring the white sands of Socorro, New Mexico with her two older brothers, Kenneth and Gerry, her twin sister, Deanna, and younger sister, Donna. She loved to sing and from an early age felt called to ministry and knew that she wanted to marry a pastor and raise a family. Her family moved to Huron, SD in 1974, and after her graduation from James Valley Christian High School in Huron, SD, she began studying at North Central Bible College, where she met the love of her life.

Debra was united in marriage to Mark Alan Wetzler on November 12, 1976. In 1977, they travelled together as evangelists for the two years. For the next forty-seven years, Debra fulfilled her childhood calling as she raised a family that ministered together in churches in the Assemblies of God alongside her husband, Mark in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

Debra was industrious and enjoyed working in various capacities, from secretarial duties to accounts payable, across several organizations, including a local Christian radio station in Milbank, SD and Schwan’s Food Services, in Marshall, MN. She most recently worked in the Milaca Health Care System over the last nine years in accounts payable. She enjoyed working with numbers and had a little-known talent for writing. However, she viewed her primary vocation as a wife and mother to her two children, Heith and Heather.

Debra had a beautiful soprano voice and sang often with her husband and children at church and special occasions. Her faith in Jesus Christ as Lord was not just a belief, but a way of life—woven into everything she did, from her small, everyday acts of service to her larger, more deliberate choices. Her warmth radiated joy and kindness into every part of her life. Whether through a shared meal or an encouraging word, her presence brought peace and comfort to those around her. She had a rare ability to make others feel seen and valued, offering support without seeking recognition. Her resilience was evident in how she faced challenges, always trusting that God had a plan. She left an indelible mark on all who knew her, embodying love, grace, and a quiet, unwavering strength. Despite her soft-spoken nature, she could muster a healthy dose of spunkiness when needed, which she always said she inherited from her mother.

She kept an immaculate home, decorated for each season, and loved to host friends and especially family. Debra was an excellent cook and baked dozens of varieties of Christmas cookies each year. For her, the morning was incomplete without a cup of coffee with cream, and she felt that each day needed to close with a piece of savory dark chocolate. She loved spending time with her family and could be found serving multiple times a week at her church wherever there was a need, whether in the nursery, Sunday School, choir, women’s ministry, or countless other areas. For the last eleven years, the new highlight of her life was spending time with her five grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Wetzler of Milaca; her son, Heith Wetzler and his wife, Stefany, of Burnsville, MN; her daughter, Heather (Wetzler) Pfannenstein and her husband, Daniel, of Cold Spring, MN; her five grandchildren, Leon, Hugo, and Oscar Wetzler, and Matthias and Ella Pfannenstein; her father and mother, Velmer and Frances (Waldner) Zeigler of Huron, SD; her brothers, Kenneth Zeigler of Port Angeles, WA, and Gerry Zeigler, of Parachute, CO; her sisters, Deanna Holmquist of Doland, SD, and Donna Riley of Rapid City, SD; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Ruth Wetzler.

In lieu of flowers, donations to one of her favorite charities are appreciated:

Boys and Girls Missionary Crusade

https://giving.ag.org/donate/bgmc/bgmc_offrng_critical_need

Project Rescue

https://www.projectrescue.com/donate