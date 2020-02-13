Debra Ann Borash, 63, North Prairie

December 12, 1956 – February 12, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial for Debra “Debbie” Borash (Seelen), age 63 will be at 12:00PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00PM – 9:00PM on Friday, February 14 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, North Prairie, and will continue after 11:00AM on Saturday at the Church in North Prairie. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Debbie passed away Wednesday, February 12 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Debbie was born on December 12, 1956 in Little Falls, MN to Anthony and Catherine Seelen. On April 15, 1978 she was united in marriage to Jerome Borash. They planted their life on the hillside near North Prairie, MN. She blessed Jerome with eight PERFECT children and found fulfillment in being a stay at home mother and wife. She was a woman of deep faith and was an active member of the Holy Cross Parish in North Prairie for more than 40 years. Debbie found great joy in teaching religion classes, being a part of the Christian Mothers, and attending holy hour religiously for many years. Debbie was happiest surrounded by her friends and family. She most enjoyed baking, playing cards, traveling with “The Sisters,” and having a house full of kids and grandkids. Debbie cherished time with her siblings, gardening, bird watching and going to country music concerts at the casino. Debbie was a strong, loving, selfless and courageous woman who always put her family first. Near the end of Debbie’s life, she expressed that she wanted people to remember what her family meant to her.

Debbie is survived by her loving children, Joseph (Kelly) Borash of Proctor; Jesse Borash of St. Cloud; Audrey Borash of Royalton; Alicia (Jon) Ostendorf of Rice; Josh (Jessica) Borash of Cold Spring; Jacob Borash of Rice; Jason (Jennifer) Borash of Bowlus; and John (Breanna) Borash of Hutchinson; sisters and brothers, Susan Doucette of Little Falls; Ernie Seelen of Little Falls; James (Paula) Seelen of Little Falls; Theresa (Tim) Hanson of Little Falls, ten grandchildren and many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 37 years, Jerome Borash; her parents Anthony and Catherine Seelen; mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Lucille Borash and sister, Patricia Seelen.

Debbie’s family would like to thank the staff at Coborn’s Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital Oncology, St. Croix Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

In Lieu of Flowers memorials are preferred.