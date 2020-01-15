Deborah M. Ludwig, 65, Sauk Rapids

January 25, 1954 - January 12, 2020

Deborah M. Ludwig, age 65, passed away Sunday at The Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Debbie was born January 25, 1954 in Stillwater, MN to William & Dorothy (Crivello) Burggraff. She married James Ludwig on September 25, 1976 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Debbie was a Postal Clerk at the Waite Park Postal Distribution Center and also worked in food service at SCSU. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice where she was a member of the Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Rice American Legion Post #273 Auxiliary. Debbie enjoyed golfing, bowling, Bingo, sports, and was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. She was funny, outgoing, hardworking, and a social butterfly. Debbie loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Micah (fiancé, Erica) Auerbach of Sherman Oaks, CA, Melissa (Adam) Chase of Woodbury, Katie Ludwig (fiancé, Sean Curran) of Leesburg, VA, Jessica (Bobby) McMillan of Panama City Beach, FL, and Stacy Ludwig of Sartell; sisters and brothers, Marnie (Hratch) Azadian of Scottsdale, AZ, Bill (Chris) Burggraff of Brooklyn Park, Richard Burggraff of Randall, and Maggi (Scott) Bramhall of Winnebago; and grandchildren, Ava, Evan, Griffin, Philip, Arthur, Ashley and Alyssa. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James on Feb. 24, 2012.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.