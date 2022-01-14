Deborah K. Overboe, 62, St. Cloud

September 27, 1959 – January 13, 2022

Deborah “Deb” Kay Overboe, age 62, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Deborah was born September 27, 1959 in Racine, WI to Conrad “Connie O” and Kay A. (Fauske) Overboe. She loved going to Westwood Elementary School and the wonderful teachers there. Deb enjoyed working in the day program at WACOSA in St. Cloud for many years. She was a member of The Waters Church of Sartell, MN. Deb loved babies, balloons and flirting with the guys, and she always had a smile on her face.

Survivors include her mother, Kay Overboe of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Craig (Brenda) Overboe of St. Cloud; sisters, Crystal Overboe of St. Cloud, MN; Julie (Elmer) Braegelmann of Richmond, MN; and Candace (fiancé Mike Gilpin) Clark of Blaine, MN; nine nieces and nephews, Andy (Leah) Leyendecker, Emily (Steve) Garding, Brent Overboe, Zack (McKenna) Overboe, Maggie (Alec) Keyser, Alex Overboe, Max Overboe, Luke Clark and Ella Clark; and three great nieces and nephews, Sophie and Rami Leyendecker, and Hunter Garding.

She was preceded in death by her father, Conrad Overboe and her grandparents.

Memorials are preferred to WACOSA or United Cerebral Palsy.

Deb’s family would like to thank everyone that helped care for Deb through her journey with cerebral palsy.