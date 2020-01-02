Deanna M. Mc Carney, 78, Eden Valley

June 23, 1941 - December 30, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Deanna M. Mc Carney, age 78, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Corinne “Corie” Thul will officiate and burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Eden Valley at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

Deanna was born June 23, 1941 in Richmond to Anthony & Frances (Theis) Mies. She graduated from Eden Valley High School and was the first female student at St. John’s University. Deanna married Ronald Mc Carney on September 5, 1959 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. She lived in the Watkins/Eden Valley area all of her life. Deanna worked as an Optical Technician at Vision Ease for 25 years. She also worked at Animal Fair and owned and operated the bowling alley in Richmond from 1971-1979. Deanna enjoyed quilting, camping, traveling, dancing, country music, and playing the piano, drums and accordion. She was a great cook and was known for her meatballs, caramels, and pineapple cake. Deanna was hardworking, intelligent, artistic, caring, and loved her family and grandkids. She was a Mad Hatter for the Red Hat Society since age 50. Holidays were very important to Deanna.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Ron of Eden Valley; children, Craig (Sally) of Princeton, Keith (Michelle) of Superior, WI, Kris (Rev. Clyde) Thrower of Little Canada and Chad (Cindy) of Richmond; brothers, Jim (Geri) Mies and Mike Mies; grandchildren, Kevon, Deanna, Patrick, Nadia, Curtis, John, Cory, Elizabeth, David and Caylie; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Peyton, Christopher, Ellaree, Pierce, Kieran, Finn and William; and many nieces and nephews. Deanna was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Julie Mies, Colleen Schultz and Donna Mc Carney; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo & Josephine Mc Carney; and best friend, Joyce Waszak.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Coborn Cancer Center, 1900 CentraCare Circle, Suite 1600, St. Cloud, MN 56303.