Dean Patten, 77, Princeton

November 4, 1941 - September 30, 2019

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton for Dean Patten, age 77, of Princeton, who passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Fairview Northland Hospital. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, with parish prayers at 6:00 PM, and from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery following services.

Dean was born on November 4, 1941, in Princeton, the son of Kenneth and Doris (Eggert) Patten. He graduated from Princeton High School with high school sweetheart Brenda Gustafson, whom he married on September 8, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Princeton. Dean was a hardworking and dedicated man who had many jobs over the years in the Princeton area as a mechanic, welder, cement mason, electrician, and truck driver. Since 1989 Dean and Brenda owned and operated the camper business Patten Custom RV. It has been now been carried on by many generations of family. Dean was also a volunteer fireman for Princeton Fire Department for over twenty years. He supported the department by creating and maintaining the Fire Number system.

Dean had a heart of gold and would often go out of his way to help others. He enjoyed traveling with his family, camping, and deer hunting. He loved the outdoors and would often bring his family on adventures or go for long car rides. Above all else, Dean was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Dean is survived by children, Denise (Dale) Melbie, Thomas (Stacy) Patten, David (Kimberly) Patten, and Michael (Julie) Patten; grandchildren, Jonathan (Sara) Clemons, Jason (Natasha) Clemons, Marshall Melbie, Tyler (Christina) Patten, Cole Patten, Zachary Patten, Stephanie Patten, Deven (Jade Pouliot) Patten, Abigail Patten, Emma Patten, Joseph Patten, Anne Patten, and Susan Patten; great-grandchildren, Lily and Max Clemons, and Violet, Azalea, and Elliot Patten; siblings, Debra (Scott) Gray, Marilyn Patten, and Judy Patten; and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Brenda in 2017; daughter, Beth Ann Patten; son-in-law, Randall Clemons; sister, Bonita (Tony) Gunnink; and brothers, Douglas “Buddy” Patten and Gerald Patten; and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to say a sincere thank you to Jolene, Dean’s niece, Brian, and other family members who cared for Dean.