Dean L. Seffinga, 64, St. Joseph

A Celebration of life will take place on a later date for Dean L. Seffinga, 64 of St. Joseph who passed away surrounded by family at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home - St. Cloud.

Dean was born on September 2, 1958 to Robert “Buck” and Eveleth (Christianson) Seffinga in Rice Lake, WI. Dean married Kimberly on March 3, 1995 at the Elk River United Methodist Church. For many years Dean worked for Larson Boats where he manufactured parts. Dean enjoyed anything that had to do with speed and fast cars; he loved NASCAR and had to plan his Sunday afternoon around the race. He attended many wrestling events and enjoyed watching Wrestle Mania. He also loved playing on the PlayStation, card games and Matchbox Cars with Louie, and watching Vikings football games. Dean was a loving husband, proud father, and grandfather. Above all he cherished spending time with his family.

Dean is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Kimberly of St. Joseph; daughter, Miranda Seffinga of Sartell; step-children, Mathew Sherman of Sartell and Melissa Sherman of St. Cloud; bother, DeWayne Seffinga of Aitkin; grandchildren Louie and Evie Seffinga of Sartell; nephews, Bobby and Brian Seffinga of Aitkin; mother and father-in-law, Ken and Carol Wirtz of Isle; many family and friends; and his beloved cat Bootsie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Craig Wirtz and his beloved cat Hollow.